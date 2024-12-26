Netflix Plans to Release Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Christmas Halftime Show as a Standalone Special

Home News Clare Gehlich December 26th, 2024 - 6:30 PM

Pop icon Beyoncé is set to lead Netflix’s new standalone Cowboy Carter Christmas Halftime Show special later this week, just in case you missed it on Christmas Day (Dec. 25), according to an article from NME.

The 43-year-old headlined the halftime show for the National Football League’s (NFL) Christmas game in Houston, Texas, where she performed songs off her country and Americana record, Cowboy Carter (2024), live for the first time. The album received eleven Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Country Album, making it the third-most nominated album in Grammy history.

The performance was live-streamed on Netflix and made available for a few hours afterward in the U.S. and up to 24 hours internationally. Now dubbed “Beyoncé Bowl,” the special will be available to stream on Netflix later this week, according to a per release. While the exact date is yet to be shared, fans can pre-add the special on the streaming platform in advance.

While Netflix broadcast the entire NFL Christmas football game, including the Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens matchup, the upcoming special will likely focus exclusively on Beyoncé’s performance. During the show on Christmas Day, the singer performed songs solely from Cowboy Carter.

In her 13-minute set, Beyoncé performed songs such as “16 Carriages,” “Blackbird,” “YA YA,” “My House,” “Jolene” and more. Her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her to dance during “Texas Hold ‘Em’,” while Post Malone collaborated on “Levii’s Jeans” and Shaboozey appeared for “Sweet Honey Buckiin.”

Beyoncé took to social media to tease something for Jan. 14, 2025. Fans are speculating it could be a tour announcement for Cowboy Carter. Others believe it might relate to Act III of the Renaissance trilogy. But fans are speculating it could be the date for the upcoming Netflix standalone special.