Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Fails To Receive CMA Nomination

Lauren Rettig September 9th, 2024

Despite an overwhelming response from audiences, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter did not receive a nomination for the 2024 Country Music Awards, says Consequence.

While Beyoncé’s discography does not typically fit into the lens of the CMAs, the narration on the past, present and future of country music in Cowboy Carter led many to believe that a nomination was secured. The album was on Billboard’s Country Music Chart for weeks, and the lead track – “Texas Hold ‘Em” – held the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart for 10 weeks, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to do so.

When Beyoncé released Cowboy Carter back in March, she wrote in an Instagram post that the album “ain’t a Country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album.” She also mentioned that the album was “born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed… and it was very clear that I wasn’t.” Many have speculated that this refers to Beyoncé’s 2016 CMA performance with The Chicks, where they performed “Daddy Lessons” off of Beyoncé’s Lemonade.

While Beyoncé did not receive a nomination in any category, several other artists who earned at least one nomination includes Morgan Wallen, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs. Beyoncé collaborator Shaboozey also earned a nomination for New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

The CMAs air on ABC on November 20, live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.