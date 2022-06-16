Beyoncé Announces New Album Renaissance for July 2022 Release

Home News Karan Singh June 16th, 2022 - 12:05 PM

It’s time for the Beyhive to rise once again — the queen is back.

Beyoncé‘s new album is coming and we know when, but that’s about it. Fans have been given a little over a month to prepare for the glaring X marked at the end of July on their calendars. Yesterday, the Tidal streaming platform shared the news on Twitter and revealed the release date for the forthcoming project.

Beyoncé

RENAISSANCE

July 29 pic.twitter.com/ZenmtPQM9W — TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 16, 2022

Now, it’s time to patiently wait. It’s been over five years since Beyoncé’s last full-length studio album, so this shouldn’t be a problem. In 2020, she put out a film titled Black Is King to complement The Lion King: The Gift, a musical package she curated for the 2019 Lion King remake.

From her 25 years in the business, one thing we do know is that the wait is always worth it. Beyoncé has been consistent in producing work of the highest quality throughout her career, so the excitement surrounding her new album is only natural.