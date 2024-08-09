Scowl, Mannequin Pussy & Destroy Boys Team Up For Anthemic New Single “You Hear Yes”

Home News Minnie Dao August 9th, 2024 - 10:52 PM

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria

In a powerful collaboration blending raw emotion with fierce punk rock energy, Destroy Boys have just released their latest single, “You Hear Yes” featuring Mannequin Pussy and Scowl, reported by Brooklyn Vegan. This track, part of their newly dropped album Funeral Soundtrack #4, is a bold anti-assault and harassment anthem in today’s sociopolitical climate.

From the very first beat, “You Hear Yes” is a cold splash of water with its aggressive instrumentals and unapologetic lyrics, confronting the grim reality of harassment that women face daily. The heavy guitars drive the song forward with its distorted riffs on par with the intensity of the lyrics. The drums pound relentlessly into a furious tempo, matched by the ferocity of the combination of vocals.

The lyrics are hard-hitting with lines such as “Why can’t I walk in the street without men bothering me?” and “All I ask for is respect I don’t get it from the state and I don’t get it from men.” The repeated chorus, “You hear yes when I say no,” hits home the message of the song, the pervasive issue of consent being ignored or purposely misunderstood by men. The single is not just an expression of female anger, but a loud refusal to be silenced.

Listen to the collaboration single here:

Both Destroy Boys and Mannequin Pussy are set to tour this fall, respectively meeting their fans awaiting their performances. More information about Mannequin Pussy’s Fall 2024 U.S. Tour can be found here.

Just this past June, Scowl, who had released their EP Psychic Dance Routine in 2023, dropped from the Download Festival lineup due to Barclays Bank’s sponsorship of the event. For more on that story and other stories about Scowl, be sure to check out our other featured stories.