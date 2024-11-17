Doechii Teams Up With SZA & Tyler, The Creator For “Persuasive” & “Balloon” At Camp Flog Gnaw

Home News Juliet Paiz November 17th, 2024 - 6:43 PM

According to Stereo Gum, this weekend at Camp Flog Gnaw, Doechii shocked the crowd with an amazing surprise, she brought out SZA and Tyler The Creator for live performances of “Persuasive” and “Balloon.”

To begin SZA hit the stage for a smooth performance of “Persuasive”, and her charm certainly persuaded the crowd! The two artists effortlessly bounced off each other’s energy together, enhancing the performance even further

Fans believed that was the best surprise until the beat for Balloon dropped and Tyler appeared. He added his signature tone and upbeat energy as the stage was filled with pure talent. Doechii and Tyler the Creator delivered a high energy performance with some fans even stating “Doechii is just a girl version of Tyler.” The unexpected collaborations made Doechii’s set an important highlight. It was surely a moment those in the crowd will never forget.

This isn’t the first time Doechii delivers a great performance. She was also part of the Sol Blume lineup this year in May where she showcased her immense talent. A variety of artists performed at the festival in Sacramento but her energy was certainly unforgettable!