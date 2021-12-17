The Beaches Share Fun New Song And Video “Let’s Go” Featuring Lights

Home News Anaya Bufkin December 17th, 2021 - 8:03 PM

Candian musicians The Beaches and Lights have just shared their newest song and video “Let’s Go” on December 17th. The collaboration is fun and light-hearted with a catchy chorus that will never get old.

The song opens with Kylie Miller at a live show playing her electrifying bass before the drums start to kick. The guitars surely make the song lively and exciting, as if listeners want to jump out of their seats and whip their head around to the beat. It seems as if the song is a narrative of The Beaches’ lead singer life. Portraying herself as a normal girl who wanted to be what she truly wanted to be: a rock star. It’s also empowering for women, who are often told that they will be “just another”. Instead of listening to other people’s criticism about what they should be in life, The Beaches and Lights sing about their success and just how “over it” they are about other people’s negative opinions.

The music video shows the talented women having fun on tour. It’s just one of those videos that doesn’t particularly have a message or anything too special. It’s just great footage of the musicians having a great time. We see the women rehearsing for their live shows, tattooing each other in a hotel room, practicing yoga at a gas station near a U-Haul van and other silly moments. The behind-the-scenes footage shows that the camera is constantly moving and capturing the best moments that gives their fans an inside look to their effortlessly fun lives as rock stars.

Watch the latest single and its video below:

