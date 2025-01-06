Twin Shadow Covers Billie Eilish’s Hit Single “Birds Of A Feather”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 6th, 2025 - 6:07 PM

According to stereogum.com, although Billie Eilish’s third album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, was mostly unmemorable, the track “Birds Of A Feather” was crowned Spotify’s most streamed song of 2024 by sneaking past Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” according to Variety. And now, Twin Shadow, who recently announced his new record Georgie, is sharing an amped-up rendition of the song.

As a whole, the artist’s take on Eilish’s “Birds Of A Feather”is fabulous by how the music brings an ’80s atmosphere to a new level, which almost transforms the ditty into a Tears For Fears song with shinning synths that resemble a choir of elegant wind chimes. While listening, Shadow‘s love for Eilish’s can be felt through each vocal harmony.

To further explain his cover of “Birds Of A Feather,” Shadow went on Instagram with the following statement: “I wanted to give [Billie Eilish’s] ‘Birds Of A Feather’ the winter treatment. When I practice production I often take great songs and see how I would have produced them in my studio. What if the song was TwnShdwd ? Well it would sound like this. Something to ski to this winter season. Enjoy while you wait for more Georgie. You think B would like ?”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat