SXSW 2025 Announces First Round Of Performing Artists Featuring Twin Shadow, Immersion, The Ting Tings & More

Skyy Rincon October 29th, 2024

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

SXSW music festival has announced its return with the first wave of performing artists appearing at their 2025 edition. Next year’s event will bring them one step closer to celebrating their 40 year anniversary as a festival. The 39th annual event will be taking place from March 10 through March 15 in Austin, Texas at various venues.

A few of the standouts on the bill are Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter and record producer Twin Shadow, British indie pop duo The Ting Tings and the debut live performance of the electronic pair Immersion which is composed of Colin Newman of Wire and Malka Spigel of Minimal Compact.

The festival will also feature sets from a wide selection of international and local talent alike such as Ali, Amiture, Annie-Claude Deschênes, Ava Vegas, babas tutsipop, Bakers Eddy, Bee Blackwell, Big Phony, Bleary Eyed, Boo Seeka, Bubba Lucky, Bummer Camp, Caleb De Casper, Cap Carter, Cari Cari, Carter Vail, CDSM, Chinese American Bear, Cloth, corto.alto, Cotton Mather, Delivery, Dr. Pushkin, Dune Rats, Edgar Alejandro, Ellur, Emmeline, Exotic Fruitica, Fake Dad, fantasy of a broken heart, Frankie Venter, GEOGRAPHER, Graham Reynolds, Guardian Singles, Gurriers, Gus Englehorn, Hachiku, HIMALAYAS, Honeyglaze, Housewife, J.Tajor, Jad Fair and the Placebos, John Francis Flynn, Julie Nolen, Justin Morales, Kanaan, KAP BAMBINO, Ki!, Kombilesa Mi, La Sécurité, Laura Lee & the Jettes, Lauren Lakis, Letting Up Despite Great Faults, Levin Goes Lightly, Los Eclipses, Lucy Sugerman, MADELEINE, Mall Girl, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, Marry Cherry, Maruja, mary in the junkyard, Matching Outfits, MELLT, Meltheads, Mhaol, Midnight Navy, Miranda and the Beat, Monobloc, Nature TV, Nemegata, Nilipek, Nive Nielsen, o’summer vacation, Parker Woodland, Paula Prieto, Perennial, Personal Trainer, Quiet Money Dot, Really Good Time, Rowena Wise, Sarah Klang, Scarlet House, Shao Dow, Shiho Yabuki, Shishi, Sir Jude, Sly5thAve, Soda Blonde, Sofia Grant, Sultanes del Yonke, Summer Pearl, Surely Shirley, Susobrino, Tesfaye Taye Gebeyehu, The Philharmonik, The VANNS, tiger bae, TVOD, twst, Vanessa Zamora, Venus Grrrls, Volcan, Vv Pete, Water Damage, Woomb, XAMIYA, Xixa, Yasmin Williams, Yndling, Yoo Doo Right and Yuuf.