Twin Shadow Releases Summer-y New Songs “Sugarcane” and “Lonestar”

Kaido Strange June 19th, 2021 - 11:51 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Dominican Artist Twin Shadow has released two more songs from his upcoming self-titled album. The songs are called “Sugarcane” and “Lonestar.” The album is set for release on July 9, 2021. The album was recorded in FAMA Studios in the Dominican Republic, and it’s already proving to be the most interesting album to be released as each song has been uniquely different.

In the music video, once again it has a very DIY atmosphere to it. Twin Shadow is seen singing and playing the keyboards along with some footage of him outside, riding on a bike and macro shots of a flower. The song’s beginnings has a similar hard edge to it like that of The Wire’s “Eighties” but then it instantly changes to something upbeat and very pop-ish. It’s a great pop song itself and the music video is fun to watch.



This song is a lot different, and that’s not bad. This is also a great pop song, but it has different elements, including reggae guitar.

Twin Shadow has already released a handful of singles from the album, including “Get Closer,” “Alemania” (the Spanish word for Germany) and “Johnny and Jonnie.”

