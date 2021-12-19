Twin Shadow Announces Winter 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Audrey Herold December 19th, 2021 - 1:49 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

George William Lewis Jr., known as ‘Twin Shadow,’ is a Dominican-American singer songwriter. Twin Shadow is based out of Los Angeles, CA. He started releasing music back in 2010 with his debut album Forget. Other popular releases by him include albums such as Confess (2012), Eclipse (2015) and Caer (2018). Twin Shadow’s music can be thought of as indie, synth-pop, new wave. He has a wide range of musical inspiration ranging “from The Clash to Stevie Wonder.”

Recently, the artist has announced his Winter 2022 North American tour. The tour will be promoting his new album, Twin Shadow. Tour kicks off in San Francisco on January 27, from there Lewis will also be playing in Los Angeles and Chicago, finishing off in Brooklyn. The tickets are currently on sale now.

The tour announcement followed his highly anticipated self-titled album announcement. On the album Lewis explores various genres such as soul and punk, whilst also showing off his Dominican background. There have been five singles released off of the album, “Sugarcane,” “Lonestar,” “Get Closer,” “Alemania,” (featuring Kadhja Bonet) and “Johnny and Jonnie.”

Here’s what Lewis had to say on the album,

“I think that this is a record about nuance. I just felt like Twin Shadow is the picture of me and my many moods and my many styles. I felt very much that this album represented me as a creative person.”

There is also a reworking of the song “Alemania” being done. The Blackpaw remix is taking the acoustic track and turning it into something more electro-pop. Along with this is a cover of Kali Uchis’ song “Telepatia,” this was shared back in September as part of the Spotify Singles program.

Tour Dates:

1/27 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall TICKETS

1/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater TICKETS

2/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall TICKETS

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat