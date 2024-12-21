Obama Lists His Top Songs of 2024 Including Tracks From Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Fontaines D.C. and More

Home News Lauren Rettig December 21st, 2024 - 3:40 PM

Pitchfork has just posted former president Barack Obama’s annual list of favorite songs of the year. For 2024, the list features big-name artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Shaboozey, Beyoncé and more. This list also includes artists that are on the up-and-up and Obama’s streams are only going to boost their numbers.

“Here are my favorite songs from this year,” Obama wrote in Instagram and X posts alongside his selections. “Check them out if you’re looking to shake up your playlist.” Earlier this year, Obama also shared his 2024 Summer Playlist, which included Charli XCX’s “365” and Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby.” The latter also appears on the year-end list, though the former does not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

Other songs that made their way from Obama’s summer playlist include Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and “I Like the Way You Kiss Me” from Artemas. “Stargazing” from Myles Smith and “Texas Hold ‘Em” from Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter also remained on the list. “Yayo” from rising Nigerian star Rema made its way onto Obama’s top songs list as well.

Many commenters have already poured their praises into Obama’s post, with one stating “who needs spotify wrapped when u have obama wrapped?”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna