London Grammar Shares Cover Of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso”

Sarah Faller July 8th, 2024 - 4:02 PM

Hannah Reid, the lead singer of British indie pop band London Grammar, recently made an appearance at BBC Radio 1 to perform two songs. She sang London Grammar’s own “Into Gold” from her band’s upcoming album The Greatest Love . She also sang a stripped down piano version of “Espresso” the summer smash hit by Sabrina Carpenter (via Stereogum).

The summer release of her single “Espresso” has made Sabrina Carpenter even more of a pop icon than she already was, partially because of its poppy beat and witty wordplay. Hannah Reid put her own indie spin on the tune by using only piano. She also used a bit of a more somber tone on her cover which fits to her discography. Check out BBC Radio 1’s video of her cover below.

“Into Gold” , the other song Reid chose to sing at BBC, is the recently released single from London Grammar’s upcoming album number five. This upcoming new album will also include the single “Kind of Man” which was released earlier this year alongside the announcement for the September album.

Fans might be excited to hear these new songs during the band’s upcoming appearances at Latitude Festival, or Glastonbury Park.