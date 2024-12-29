Ulver Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Raise Money for New Animated Music Video

Home News Lauren Rettig December 29th, 2024 - 12:48 PM

Theprp.com reports that Ulver and AKFF! are hoping to once again collaborate for a new animated music video for Ulver’s single “Hollywood Babylon.” The track originally debuted this past July and is also featured on Liminal Animals, the most recent album from the Norwegian black metallers turned ambient experimentalists.

Previously, Ulver teamed with AKFF! For their animated clip “It Is Not Sound.” Now the two parties are looking to raise roughly $4,100 USD to make the video a reality, with the crowdfunding taking place via Kickstarter.

Speaking of the planned treatment for the clip, AKFF! stated, “Imagine Ulver’s thought-provoking ‘Hollywood Babylon’ accompanied by a new music video by AKFF!, set in a futuristic world influenced by the theme and aesthetics of movies like The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920), Nosferatu (1922), Metropolis (1927) and Tron (1982). A very shallow and self-indulgent world, not unlike our own time, focused on image, looks and facade, as a striking visual metaphor for the alienation and obsession of modern society.

“Taking inspiration from the highly evocative lyrics to the song, the story revolves around a heroine set on restoring her slowly but inevitably fading beauty. She is hard at work, creating a bettered version of herself on the Face Remodeller, an arcade machine that offers convenient means to mold yourself a new face. But the experience goes awry when the model materializes as a grotesque doppelgänger set on replacing her in the real world…”

Ulver has been releasing new music steadily since last year, including “Ghost Entry” as well as an Autechre remix, “A City in the Skies,” “Nocturne #1” and “Nocturne #2” and finally “The Red Light” just last month. While Liminal Animals was just released, fans and critics alike are eager to see what the Norwegian experimentalists will do next.

