Ulver Share Dynamic New Single “Ghost Entry” & Accompanying Autechre Remix

Photo Credit: Lexi Houghton

According to Louderthanwar, Norwegian band Ulver shares a new single titled “Ghost Entry” along with accompanying Autechre remix. This single is a mesmerizing tune brimming with alluring emotions and sweeping, dramatic harmonies.

Ulver, which means “wolves” in Norwegian, is a diverse musical ensemble that originated in Oslo, Norway and is presently situated in London, England. Kristoffer “Garm” Rygg established the band in 1993, and the present roster consists of Rygg (vocal, programming), Jørn H. Sværen (miscellaneous), Tore Ylwizaker (programming, piano), and Daniel O’Sullivan (guitar, piano, and various instruments). Ulver’s musical evolution has been marked by numerous transformations. In their early days, Ulver delved into black/folk metal on their demos and debut album, Bergtatt.

Subsequently, they ventured into an entirely acoustic folk realm with Kveldssanger in 1996, and followed this with the release of the raw and aggressive black metal album Nattens Madrigal in 1997. By approximately 1998, Ulver embarked on a journey of experimentation, embracing various forms of experimental, electronic, and avant-garde music, thereby completely disconnecting themselves from the confines of the black metal scene. Ulver, the extraordinary musical chameleons of the modern era, have consistently demonstrated their ability to evolve and transform with every subsequent release. Meanwhile, they previously announced a reissue of their 1993 debut album, Vargnatt that will be released on December 2023.





