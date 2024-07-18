Ulver Share Powerful New Single “Hollywood Babylon”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 18th, 2024 - 12:44 PM

Photo Credit: Lexi Houghton

According to social media, experimental band Ulver went on social media to announce they have dropped their latest single “Hollywood Babylon.” As a whole, the band‘s ditty is stunning due to how the instrumentation sizzles the atmosphere with killer pop and rock electronic vibes while the vocal performance serenades the mind with beautiful melody.

Earlier this year Ulver released the songs “Forgive Us” and “Nocturne #1.” The band are known for their extraordinary and expanding evolution across genres.

