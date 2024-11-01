Ulver Share Dynamic New Single “The Red Light”

Home News Catalina Martello November 1st, 2024 - 7:50 PM

Photo Credit: Lexi Houghton

According to THERP Ulver debuted new song ‘The Red Light’ among a series of new expanded singles released. Fans wait for the release of one more single before they collect into one new album.

Some of the singles released by Ulver include ‘Locusts’ and ‘Nocturne #2’ which were released with the announcement of the upcoming album.

The experimental ‘The Red Light’ has apocalyptic lyrics implying the end of the world. Ulver strays away from metal for this new single instead focusing more on ambient folklore.

Earlier this year Ulver’s pianist passed away at age 54 shortly after the release of ‘Locusts’ and ‘Nocturne #2’. Ulver stated that “Church is our music” and they will continue the release of singles despite the death of their pianist when they announce the two songs