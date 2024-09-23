Ulver Releases Singles “Locusts” and “Nocturne #2” And Announces Album for Fall 2024 Release

Home News Maleah Rowe September 23rd, 2024 - 8:58 PM

Two new singles have been released by rock band Ulver titled “Locusts” and “Nocturne #2” on September 20th. These 5-minute songs are to be included on their unnamed album, set to release this fall. Listen to their latest singles below:

The two entries were completed “shortly before the passing of Tore Ylvisaker”, as reported by Metal Injection. Ylvisaker was the pianist for the band who unfortunately passed away on August 16th earlier this year at the age of 54. Ulver stated they “have to carry on howling, as said, no matter how wrong it feels. Our church is music. We will conclude with two more pieces and a pre-order for the physical release (LP/CD) via @homlabel sometime this fall. Everything falls. Count your blessings. Ulver xx,” through an Instagram post announcing these singles.

Photo Credit: Lexi Houghton