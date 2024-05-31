Ulver Shares Two New Singles “Forgive Us” And “Nocturne #1”

Home News Heather Mundinger May 31st, 2024 - 2:05 PM

Photo Credit: Lexi Houghton

As mentioned by Louder Than War, Norwegian band Ulver has once again rewritten the standards of musical creativity with the release of a new two-track EP, Forgive Us, which consists of title track “Forgive Us” and “Nocturne #1.” The band, known for their extraordinary and ever-expanding evolution across genres, captivates with this EP’s beautifully sculpted soundscapes and sumptuous vocals.

Ulver’s journey began in 1993, rooted in dark, folklore-influenced black metal. Over the years, they have seamlessly transitioned through various musical phases, incorporating elements of dark folk, orchestral compositions, and even ’80s-inspired pop. This latest release continues their tradition of defying genre boundaries, offering a blend of emotional depth and innovative sound design that sees the band venturing into album-oriented rock territory.

Both “Forgive Us” and “Nocturne #1” serve as testaments to Ulver’s ability to reinvent themselves while maintaining a core emotional resonance. “Forgive Us” invites listeners into a richly textured auditory experience that is both innovative and emotionally stirring. The track features a soaring, surround sound feel, capturing the sleepy unease of a Scandinavian summer evening. “Nocturne #1,” on the other hand, evokes haunting liminal space in sonic form.

Announcing the new tracks on their Facebook page, Ulver revealed they’ll be continuously dropping additional tracks to build out an album. In their caption they announced this project would have “no pre-order, promo people or anything, but that’s how we wanna roll. Quite liberating in these twilight years. We’ve made enough albums the conventional way, and the kids don’t care about that anyway. So feel free to spread it on the Tik Tok or what have you. Ultimately, you keep this old boat afloat through your conscious/subconscious acts of listening and whispering our name.”

Frontman Kristoffer Rygg, who founded Ulver, has consistently led the band through its metamorphic journey. From their early work like the debut album Bergtatt, which mixed black metal with folk influences, Ulver has embraced a fluid and eclectic style. Their collaborations, especially those alongside composer and multi-instrumentalist Tore Ylwizaker, have been formative in exploring new musical territories – be they of the classical and avant-garde or electronic and ambient persuasions.

This release is a reminder that there is truly nothing like Ulver in the music world – a band that continuously redefines itself while maintaining a profound connection with its audience, and finding new ones with each project.