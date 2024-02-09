Ulver Shares New Single “A City In The Skies”

Home News Brent Bassig February 9th, 2024 - 10:30 PM

Photo Credit: Lexi Houghton

Ulver just released a new single today, “A City In The Skies.” On the band’s official twitter page, the group posted that they wrote the song last fall. This song is also a message out there about violence and war that is currently happening. Ulver also mentioned from the post saying, “We are on the road to destruction.”

Ulver’s song “A City In The Skies” definitely describes what is happening now around us with violence happening. The lyrics in this song, “In a garden of green, cascading streams, a thousand little screens” is very emotional. This song definitely has a huge effect because many people can relate to it. This song reminds people of what is like losing a loved one, having people die in a war, and also devastating thing such as a natural disaster.

This song starts off with a hard instrumental to begin with a little bit of violin mixed in with some bass. The song is also a powerful message because of how it pertains to what is happening in the world. In Ulver’s new song “A City In The Skies,” the group mentions in the lyrics “What is going on, All the little children, Have gone insane.” This lyric in particular is about what all of the children in the countries that are at wars right now are feeling, sad and upset.

The new song by Ulver, really shows to everyone listening that we should all reflect and think about every single decision that we all make.