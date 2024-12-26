Taylor Swift Beats Out Drake For Most Billboard Music Awards Ever With 49

Home News Cait Stoddard December 26th, 2024 - 5:46 PM

According to nme.com, Taylor Swift has surpassed Drake to become the artist with the most wins at the Billboard Music Awards. The ceremony was held in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and the event was broadcasted on Fox. Following the of her Eras Tour, Swift added 10 more awards to her collection.

This included Top Artist, Top Billboard 200, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard 200 Global Artist, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for The Tortured Poets Department.

Heading into this year’s ceremony, the singer was tied with Drake as the most decorated artists at the Billboard Music Awards, with each having 39 trophies to their names. Now, Swift has surpassed that figure and now sits with 49 BBMAs to her name, which is the most of any artist.

Drake went on to collect three more awards on that night by winning the Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist and Top Rap Album categories. The latter came in celebration of Drake’s 2023 record, For All the Dogs.

In her virtual awards speech, Swift went on to thank the awards for giving her the “nicest early birthday present” because she turned 35 on December 13 and the artist thanked the fans who voted to show what her music meant to them.