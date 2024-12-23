Andre 3000 On Exclusion Of Ye Collab From Donda: “I Kinda Have To Thank Drake For Letting That Song See The Light Of Day”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 23rd, 2024 - 2:51 PM

According to nme.com, André 3000 has spoken about his appearance on Kanye West‘s 2021 album, Donda and why he wants to thank Drake. Back 2021, André was approached by West for his album, Donda and together, the two put together a track titled “Life Of The Party.” However, the song never made the final cut of the album as the two rappers were not able to come to an agreement on censorship.

At the time, West was adamant on not including swear words on the record, while André’s verse included profanities. André was unwilling to cut out the vulgarity as he felt that the verse would lose impact and the song was left on the cutting room floor but eventually, the song was included in the record’s deluxe edition after it was leaked.

And now, André has revealed that while appearing on The New York Times‘ podcast that Drake, who was beefing with West at the time, had a part to play in the song’s release. “Ye was at a point where he didn’t want any curse words on the album and I said, ‘Yeah I’m cool with it.’ I’m totally fine with no curse words. But take me off the song because I’d written it a certain way.”