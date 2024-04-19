Taylor Swift Surprise Releases Double Album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology

Home News James Reed April 19th, 2024 - 10:39 PM

After releasing her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift has revealed that the record is actually a double album with the second half of the project entitled, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.

The album was confirmed by Taylor Swift on social media, who noted that ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is a “secret DOUBLE album. I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours.”

See her post below.

It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️ I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine… pic.twitter.com/y8pyDK8VTd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 19, 2024

Instead of releasing the album as a two-parter, the complete The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology album is available on streaming as a single 31-track record. The 15 new tracks include ‘The Black Dog’, ‘iamgonnagetyouback’, ‘The Albatross’, ‘Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus’, ‘How Did It End?’ and more. Stream the full album below.