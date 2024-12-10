Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Ends Grossing $2 Billion

Home News Charlotte Huot December 10th, 2024 - 7:11 PM

Taylor Swift has officially wrapped her Eras Tour, which grossed an unprecedented $2.08 billion through ticket sales, making it the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, according to NME. The 21-month journey ended on December 8 at Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium, capping a historic run of 149 shows attended by over 10 million fans worldwide.

The tour, which celebrated Swift’s 17-year career and catalog of ten studio albums, shattered previous records, including becoming the first tour to gross over $1 billion last December. By the end of 2024, The Eras Tour had doubled the revenue of previous record-holder Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres Tour.

With an average ticket price of $204, the tour’s earnings exclude merchandise and secondary ticket sales, highlighting its massive popularity. Throughout its run, fans embraced the event as a cultural phenomenon, trading friendship bracelets and engaging in the communal spirit fostered by Swift’s performances. Critics consistently praised the show for its emotional resonance and meticulous storytelling. From Edinburgh’s UK debut to its grand finale in Vancouver, the tour was a marvel of production and connection.

Ahead of the Vancouver finale, Swift described the tour as “the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far.” The conclusion marks a major milestone in her career, as Swift also celebrates being the most streamed artist of 2024 and the success of her anthology album, The Tortured Poets Department.

With these achievements, Taylor Swift solidifies her legacy as not only a music industry powerhouse but also as an artist who transcends boundaries, bringing fans together on an unprecedented scale.

