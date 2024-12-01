Drake Announces Summer 2025 ‘Anita Max Win’ Australian & New Zealand Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz December 1st, 2024 - 9:54 PM

Drake has announced his Summer 2025 Anita Max Win Australian and New Zealand tour dates. Presale tickets will be available beginning on Tuesday, December 3, while general on-sale begins Friday, December 6. The tour will begin on Sunday, February 9, at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, with more stops in Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland.

Fans in the region can expect an entertaining live experience with Drake promising to deliver some of his biggest hits as well as new material from his latest album. Drake expressed his excitement about returning to these countries, thanking fans for their support. The tour is expected to be one of the most talked-about events of 2025.

This announcement comes amidst his ongoing legal battle, where Drake has filed a defamation claim against Universal Music Group (UMG) over the release of Kendrick Lamar’s track “Not Like Us.” Despite the legal challenges, Drake will still be touring.

The Anita Max Win 2025 Tour Dates

2/09/2025 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

2/10/2025 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

2/16/2025 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

2/17/2025 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

2/24/2025 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

2/28/2025 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

3/01/2025 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena