Gracie Abrams Talks About the Final Show of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

December 25th, 2024 - 6:13 PM

Gracie Abrams has shared her thoughts on the emotional end of Taylor Swift’s monumental Eras Tour, describing the final show as feeling like “the last day of school.” Abrams, who joined Swift as an opener for the final leg of the tour, performed at the concluding show in Vancouver, Canada, on Dec. 8. Speaking to Nylon, she reflected on the bittersweet atmosphere backstage during the historic event, according to NME.

“Everyone had been crying all day,” Abrams said. “It felt like the last day of school backstage. Everyone was walking around with their [tour] books, signing each other’s books. We were all walking around with Sharpies.”

The Eras Tour, which spanned an unprecedented 21 months across 149 shows, has become a cultural and financial phenomenon. With over 10 million attendees worldwide, it shattered records to become the highest-grossing tour of all time, bringing in an estimated $2.2 billion.

For Abrams, the experience was unforgettable. Sharing the stage with Swift and witnessing the emotional culmination of such an iconic tour left an indelible mark.

Swift’s Eras Tour was not only a celebration of her diverse discography but also a defining moment in music history. From its midpoint milestone of grossing $1 billion last December to its grand finale, the tour’s impact will be felt for years to come.

As fans and collaborators alike look back on the Eras Tour, Abrams’ heartfelt reflections capture the camaraderie and nostalgia that marked the end of this historic chapter.

Abrams also shared her admiration for the community that formed behind the scenes throughout the tour. “The love and support on this tour were unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” she said. “Taylor has created an environment where everyone feels valued—whether you’re part of the crew, one of the performers, or a fan in the crowd. That sense of unity was so special.”

The final show in Vancouver was packed with unforgettable moments, including surprise performances and heartfelt speeches. Swift took time to thank her fans, team and collaborators, emphasizing how deeply the tour’s success was rooted in their collective efforts. Abrams noted how inspiring it was to witness Swift’s gratitude and humility, even after such an unprecedented achievement.