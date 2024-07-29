Tens Of Thousands Of Taylor Swift Fans Listened To Eras Tour From Outside Munich Stadium

Home News Alana Overton July 29th, 2024 - 7:16 PM

Taylor Swift‘s unparalleled popularity, tens of thousands of her devoted fans gathered outside the Munich stadium to listen to her Eras Tour performance. Although they couldn’t secure tickets to the sold-out concert, these dedicated Swifties turned the event into an unforgettable communal experience, proving that the power of Swift’s music transcends barriers. Swifties were unable to gain entry into Munich’s Olympiastadion, fans found an easily accessible alternative to the hills overseeing the show.

WATCH: Thousands of fans watched Taylor Swift’s concert from a hill outside the Olympic Stadium in Munich where the US superstar performed one of her last Eras Tour shows in Germany. pic.twitter.com/bxHKhdqPKS — DW News (@dwnews) July 28, 2024

Consequence nods at Swift’s swift response to fans who waited on the hillside, she describes the ordeal with “We are lucky enough to get to play this show for 74,000 beautiful people in this stadium, and if the reports are correct, about 50,000 beautiful people outside the stadium [..] Thank you for coming to ‘The Eras Tour,’ whether you’re in the stadium or outside of the stadium. We are so lucky to be here with you. And this is actually a really special night, because this is our last show in Germany. I cannot express to you how wonderful the German crowds have been to us over the last few weeks. We are so sad to be leaving you but we will be back, we will be back to see you.”

Even when faced with the challenge of not securing tickets, the creative spirit and enthusiasm of the Swifties transformed a potential setback into a memorable experience. This event highlights not only the immense appeal of Swift’s performances but also the lengths to which her fans will go to be part of her musical journey.