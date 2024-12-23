Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr Team Up During London Show To Perform “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” & “Helter Skelter”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 23rd, 2024 - 2:35 PM

According to cnn.com, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited on stage during McCartney’s show in London on December 19. Starr’s surprise appearance happened at the O2 Arena on the last night of McCartney’s Got Back Tour. Announcing his special guest, McCartney said: “The one and only Mr. Ringo Starr!” Walking onstage to applauses, Starr embraced his former Beatle bandmate, before saying: “I want to tell you, I’ve had a great night tonight.”

Then, McCartney turned to his old friend and said: “Shall we rock?” The delighted audience watched the pair performing two of their famous tracks “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Helter Skelter.” Starr took the mic once again after the second song ans said: “I’ve had a great night and I love you all. Thanks to this man.”

There was another surprise for the thousands of fans who had turned out to see McCartney play the last night of the tour, which has taken him across Europe and Latin America. Ronnie Wood, who is a member of the Rolling Stones, joined McCartney to play “Get Back.” After the performance, the two shared a hug before Wood left the stage, with McCartney saying: “Thank you, Ronald!”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson