Paul McCartney Calls Taylor Hawkins “A True Rock And Roll Hero” In Moving Tribute

March 31st, 2022

Sir Paul McCartney has paid tribute to the legendary drummer Taylor Hawkins. In an Instagram post, he writes

“Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him,” McCartney said. “Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him.”

He continued, “I was asked by the Foo Fighters to play on one of their tracks. It turned out that they wanted me to play drums! — on one of Taylor’s songs. This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers! It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys.”

He added, “Later they asked if I would induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I sang with them on ‘Get Back.’ Taylor provided a powerhouse drum part. I’ll never forget that night. All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died. So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart. God bless his family and band.”

Other musicians, politicians and celebrities have paid tribute to them including Perry Ferrell, Daughtry, Doja Cat, Mark Tremonti and First Lady Jill Biden.

Hawkins passed away unexpectedly last Friday in Borogta, Colombia, where the Foo Fighters were set to play Festival Estereo Picnic. He was 50 years old. No cause of death has been confirmed as of now. In wake of this, Foo Fighters have canceled their remaining tour dates to take time to process the news.