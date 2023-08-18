Dolly Parton Joined By Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr & More For Cover Of The Beatles’ “Let It Be”

Home News Parker Beatty August 18th, 2023 - 4:20 PM

Country icon Dolly Parton has continued her rock-cover hot streak this week with her release of ‘Let It Be’ by The Beatles, bringing on half of the legendary band to sing along with her.

Joined by The Beatles’ Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, as well as Peter Frampton and Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood, Parton sounds as good as ever, her voice warm over the lively production. Frampton’s guitar solo in the track’s second leg is a highlight, soaring alongside organ and choir to make a truly spiritual experience.

As reported by Consequence Sound, the song comes as part of Parton’s upcoming album Rockstar, which is to be released in full on November 17 via Butterfly Records and Big Machine Label Group. A mix of original tracks and covers, the album is filled to the brim with legendary musicians, with Miley Cyrus, Elton John, and Joan Jett ranking among the most notable names on the tracklist.

Among the handful of already-released songs is ‘Bygones,’ featuring Judas Priest’s Rob Halford and Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx and John 5, a surprising pairing that ends up working incredibly well. More recently was Parton’s covers of ‘We Are The Champions’ and ‘We Will Rock You’ by Queen, accompanied by a collaboration with NBC-Universal’s Olympic Games coverage for an electric music video.

Listen to Dolly Parton’s cover of ‘Let It Be’ below.