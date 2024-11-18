Paul McCartney Joined by St. Vincent and Jack White to Perform “The End” at Corona Capital

Home News Skylar Jameson November 18th, 2024 - 3:47 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

The Corona Capital music festival took place last weekend in Mexico City. Paul McCartney was the festival closer, with a show on Sunday Night. As cool as the whole performance was, the show was especially exciting when Jack White and St. Vincent accompanied McCartney on stage for the last song played in the performance, “The End.”

McCartney, White and St. Vincent all had sets during Corona Capital, scheduled on Sunday, making it convenient for them to all come together for a collaborative performance during McCartney’s headlining show. There was also a duet between McCartney and St. Vincent performed during the Beatle’s set at the festival. The two performed “Get Back” during his set, in addition to their performance of “The End” with White.

The performance of “The End” was nothing but fun. The three musicians rocked out on their guitars, while colorful visuals played on the screen in the background. The guitar playing was tight and took center stage for most of the performance. In the video of the performance, you can hear the crowd’s excitement, proving that this trio set the right tone to end off Coronal Capital music festival on. This performance fostered an energy that was nothing less than electric.

Watch the performance of “The End” by McCartney with White and St. Vincent:

McCartney is currently touring South America until the middle of November, then he will take off to Europe and the UK to play some shows there! As for White, he is currently on his No Name tour and has recently announced some more headlining shows for the tour, to take place in 2025. St. Vincent recently completed releasing Spanish re-records of all of the songs off her recent album. She also has multiple headlining shows coming up, in addition to opening for Nick Cave and Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Tour: Spilled.