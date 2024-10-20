Ringo Starr Announces New Country Album Look Up For January 2025 Release Featuring Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, and More

Home News Chloe Baxter October 20th, 2024 - 12:03 AM

Ringo Starr is set to make his return to the country music scene with his new album, Look Up, produced and co-written by T Bone Burnett. Scheduled for release on January 10, 2025, the album promises a fresh collection of sounds and collaborations, marking Starr’s first country project since 1970’s Beaucoups of Blues.

According to Consequence, Starr’s latest endeavor features 11 original tracks, including the lead single “Time on My Hands,” which is available for streaming now.

The album was recorded earlier this year in Nashville and Los Angeles, stemming from a serendipitous meeting between Starr and Burnett at a 2022 event. This encounter inspired Burnett to create nine country-infused songs, laying the groundwork for the album.

Look Up boasts an impressive lineup of guest artists, including Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle, both of whom appear multiple times throughout the record. Additional contributions come from Alison Krauss, Lucius, and Larkin Poe, showcasing Starr’s commitment to celebrating and revitalizing the country genre.

This commitment is echoed in his collaborations with other country stars like Dolly Parton.

Pre-orders for vinyl and CD formats are currently ongoing, allowing fans to secure their copies ahead of the release.

For the full track list of Look Up, see below:

Breathless (featuring Billy Strings) [written by T Bone Burnett) Look Up (featuring Molly Tuttle) [written by T Bone Burnett and Daniel Tashian] Time on My Hands [written by T Bone Burnett, Paul Kennerly, and Daniel Tashian] Never Let Me Go (feat. Billy Strings) [written by T Bone Burnett] I Live for Your Love (feat. Molly Tuttle) [written by T Bone Burnett and Billy Swan] Come Back (feat. Lucius) [written by T Bone Burnett] Can You Hear Me Call (feat. Molly Tuttle) [written by T Bone Burnett] Rosetta (feat. Billy Strings and Larkin Poe) [written by T Bone Burnett] You Want Some [written by Billy Swan] String Theory (feat. Molly Tuttle) [written by T Bone Burnett and Daniel Tashian] Thankful (feat. Alison Krauss) [feat. Richard Starkey and Bruce Sugar]

The album shows Starr’s ability to create musical genius across genres, something evident especially in his live performances at the Greek Theatre on September 8th and June 15th.