Paul McCartney Debuts The Beatles’ New Song “Now and Then” Live

Home News Maleah Rowe October 2nd, 2024 - 11:18 PM

Paul McCartney of the legendary rock band The Beatles debuted the band’s new single “Now and Then” through a live performance at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay during the first day of his “Got Back Tour”. Starting in the late ’70s, “Now and Then” began as a demo sung by the late John Lennon. George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and McCartney added to the song in the ’90s. The recording and full release of the song occurred between the years of 2021-2023. See his performance below:

His performance includes vocals provided by McCartney himself along with footage of old Beatles performances and recording sessions of the new single projected behind McCartney as he delivered strong vocals to the enthusiastic crowd. McCartney’s performance includes 37 songs with “21 other Beatles songs, including “I’ve Got A Feeling,” which Paul performed as a virtual duet with John, using audio and footage from The Beatles’ rooftop concert,” according to Brooklyn Vegan. McCartney’s performances this year include his performance in paying respects at Jimmy Buffet’s tribute concert. McCartney’s “Got Back Tour” continues until December 19th, making numerous stops in South America, Mexia, France and more. See his tour dates below:

Paul McCartney 2024 Tour Dates:

10/01 – Montevideo, Uruguay – Estadio Centenario

10/05 – Bueno Aires, Argentina – River Plate Stadium

10/11 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Monumental

10/15 – São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

10/16 – São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

10/19 – Florianópolis, Brazil – Estádio da Ressacada

10/23 – Córdoba, Argentina – Mario Alberto Kempes

10/27 – Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional

11/01 – Bogotá, Colombia – El Campín Stadium

11/05 – San Jose, Costa Rica – National Stadium

11/08 – Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio BBVA

11/12 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

11/14 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

11/17 – Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital

12/04 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena

12/05 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena

12/09 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

12/10 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

12/14 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

12/15 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

12/18 – London, UK – O2 Arena

12/19 – London, UK – O2 Arena

Photo Credit: Marv Watson