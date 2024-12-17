The Cure’s Robert Smith Opens Up About Positive Effect Of Quitting Smoking On Preserving His Singing Voice

Home News Cait Stoddard December 17th, 2024 - 7:56 PM

According to nme.com, The Cure’s Robert Smith has discussed how the decision to quit smoking was the most important decision he made to preserve his voice. The frontman opened up about the decision during a new interview with Radio X host John Kennedy as part of a special track-by-track playback of the band’s new Songs Of A Lost World album.

During the interview, Smith spoke about his views on mortality and the decisions he has made to allow him to continue his time with The Cure. The artist explained as he began the band as a teenager in the ’70s, he did nott take action to preserve his well-being and his voice until his 40s.

“I’m fortunate to have the genes that I have, because I have really not paid great attention to longevity in my own personal life, up until the age of 50,” the musician, now aged 65, explained. “I was astonished that I got to 50 and then I started to think I’d probably like to get to 60. And so I started to moderate a bit. Then you turn 60. Really every year is a bit of a bonus for me. So I suppose as a consequence of that, my voice has held up probably a lot longer than I thought.” said Smith.

One major decision Smith referenced as the decision to quit smoking at age 40 was his voice and improving his health: “It was the most important thing I did, really. I turned 40 and I thought, I’m never smoking again. And I haven’t.”

The artist adds: “I think that’s really pretty much, along with a few other things, which has allowed me to continue doing what I do. But having said that, there are people who I know who are singers who do look after themselves, but then their voices go. It’s just one of those things.”

Smith concludes with: “My voice will go at some point… but I said recently my dad would sing every day into his 90s. He would say to me, just like, keep singing. He’d always say that to me. Just keep singing until people tell you to stop.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat