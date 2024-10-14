Robert Smith Says The Cure Have Another New Album “Virtually Finished” Ahead Of Songs Of A Lost World Release

Home News Cait Stoddard October 14th, 2024 - 2:26 PM

According to nme.com, The Cure‘s Robert Smith has mentioned that the band does have another new album in the works and it is “virtually finished”, with a third record in the pipeline as well. The Cure are set to release their long-awaited 14th album, Songs Of A Lost World, on November 1. Back in 2020, Smith told NME that the band was working hard hard on “two new albums and an hour of noise.”

And now, in a full interview recorded for fans in conversation with Matt Everitt, Smith has revealed how Songs Of A Lost World came to be and details of leftover material are on the way: “I felt that we should be summing up. I thought, The 40th anniversary of the band happens in 2018 and the 40th anniversary of the first album was is 2019, so we’ll do something that sums up what the band is and where we got to. It was a grand plan – and grand plans generally don’t work very well, in my experience!”

The vocalist adds: “It wasn’t really being done for the right reasons. It was a bit ‘triumphal’, I suppose, looking back. The tone of it was wrong. As it turned out, what happened in 2018 was a great way to mark the anniversary of the band. It allowed me the time to think, ‘Why would we make a new album? What happened in 2019 was much more natural and everything evolved out of that. There was no longer this idea that we were ‘celebrating’ something or marking something – it was becoming something much more artistic to honest, rather than something that was part of this whole idea of, ‘Here’s The Cure after 40 years, be amazed!’”

While speaking about the wealth of material, Smith says: “For the oldest song on this album, the demo was done in 2010. They stretched all the way through. The bulk of them, probably five of them, have been written since 2017. Three of them: one of them was 2010, one was 2011, another was 2013 or 2014. There were so many songs to choose from.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat