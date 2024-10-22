Robert Smith, Radiohead, Billy Bragg and More Signed an Open Letter Protesting Using Unlicensed Creative Work in AI Training

Home News Will Close October 22nd, 2024 - 1:19 PM

A coalition of musicians, including Robert Smith of The Cure, Radiohead, and singer-songwriter Billy Bragg, have signed an open letter protesting the unlicensed use of creative work to train artificial intelligence systems.

The letter, which has garnered significant media attention, calls for ethical guidelines that protect artists’ rights in an era of rapid technological advancement. The musicians expressed concern that AI’s ability to replicate artistic styles and generate content without permission undermines the value of their work.

The letter demands greater transparency from AI companies regarding the sourcing of creative content and fair compensation for artists.

As support for the letter grows, the coalition plans to present their concerns to industry stakeholders and lawmakers. This movement marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing conversation about the role of AI in creative fields, underscoring the need for respect and recognition of artists in the digital age.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat