The Cure’s Robert Smith Announces Tentative Album Release Date

After what seemed like endless teasings of a new album, separations, and returns, The Cure is finally prepared to release their new album this year. According to Consequence, the lead singer and songwriter of the band, Robert Smith, has revealed the release date of their upcoming album, Songs of a Lost World, which will be out this fall, in October.

Back in March, frontman Robert Smith shared that the band’s new album was almost ready and revealed the album’s title. At first, Smith said that the album would be released in September with 10 great songs for the fans’ enjoyment. Mxdwn also reported that the album would not consist of the typical love ballads that The Cure is known for, including “Lovesong” and “Pictures of You.” Instead, the album would be more “relentlessly doom and gloom.” Along with the new release date, there are also some other changes to the album’s release. In his latest interview, he stated, “Reeves [Gabrels] our guitar player has come over from America for the day just to finish a couple of solos, I’ve got to finish a couple of vocals. Essentially it’s a 12-track album. It’s there, it’s kind of evolved over the last two years. It hasn’t always been a good thing to have been left alone with it. You pick at it, like picking at seams, and everything falls apart.”

Smith also said that the album will be the best album they’ve done since the band’s 2008 album 4:13 Dream. Like most albums that are currently being released, Smith says the album’s content is harrowing and that the COVID and the lockdown affected him. Even though Smith says that he’ll have to record another handful of songs, fans should prepare to get a really good album.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat