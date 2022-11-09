Paul Weller Calls The Cure’s Robert Smith “A Fucking Knob End”, Roger O’Donnell Responds To Dig

Home News Federico Cardenas November 9th, 2022 - 11:33 PM

The English singer-songwriter and The Jam front man Paul Weller seems to not be the biggest fan of The Cure’s front man, Robert Smith. According to Consequence of Sound, Weller took to the Record Collector music magazine to take aim at the punk-rock musician.

In his interview, Weller says of Smith: “He’s a fucking knob end. I don’t like him. I’d fucking slap him, or something.” The outburst took place after an interviewer compared a track on Noel Gallagher’s recent album to a song on The Cure’s 1980 single “A Forest.”

He goes on to take aim at The Cure’s image, noting that both he and The Cure are now in their sixties: “I can’t fucking stand them. Fucking fat cunt, with his lipstick and all that bollocks. He is my age as well, isn’t he?”

While Smith himself has yet to offer a response to Weller, his bandmate, keyboardist Roger O’Donnell, took to Twitter to give a few words to the singer-songwriter. NME quotes the musician asking Weller: “I’ve always thought, as Spike Milligan said, people who live in glass houses should pull the blinds down before removing their trousers… Mr Weller?”

Most fans have been at a loss as to what caused the two bands to beef. Some have suggested that the dislike stemmed from Robert Smith’s comments in 1985 against bands that act as leaders of social movements, highlighting Weller: “Even people who think they’re socially aware and lend their names to things, like Paul Weller and stuff… I mean it does no good at all, ultimately. Because you’d have to be particularly stupid to believe someone like Paul Weller. You’d have to be particularly stupid to believe someone like me.”

The Cure have recently debuted a single entitled “I Can Never Say Goodbye.” Last year, Paul Weller dropped a new album titled Fat Pop (Volume 1).

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado