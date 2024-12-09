Robert Smith Teases New Material Following Successful Release Of The Cure’s New Album Songs Of A Lost World

Home News Cait Stoddard December 9th, 2024 - 5:40 PM

According to nme.com, Robert Smith has released more details about a new Cure album that is set to be a companion piece to Songs Of A Lost World, as well as a third album that takes a different approach. The frontman spoke about new material from the band during an interview with Absolute Radio’s Danielle Perry, as part of a special version of Tim Burgess’ Listening Parties.

Robert Smith has revealed that there is more music on the way… 👀 pic.twitter.com/AsKqlG3lcY — Absolute Radio (@absoluteradio) December 9, 2024

Smith has said that one material is complete and comes as somewhat of a sibling record to their recently shared LP: “There is another album which is pretty much ready to go. It’s sort of its companion piece. There’s a third one which is completely different. It’s really kind of random stuff, like late-night studio stuff. But some of it is really good actually, it’s just very very different.”

The vocalist adds: This Songs Of A Lost World album is a really emotional piece of work and the companion piece, it’s not quite as dark but it explores other subjects a little bit more. The third one is very odd, actually. I haven’t finished the words to that one because my headspace has been much more focused on performing these ones. I don’t really want it to end because it’s been so good. The reaction to the new music has been so, so great. It’s been really lovely to feel people giving us all the love.”

