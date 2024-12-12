Morgan Wallen Sentenced To DUI Education After Allegedly Throwing Chair Off Roof Of Nashville Bar

Home News Cait Stoddard December 12th, 2024 - 7:54 PM

According to stereogum.com, Morgan Wallen was arrested back in April for allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of Eric Church’s new Nashville bar from six stories up. The act of public endangerment contributed to the city’s decision not to let Wallen have a sign outside his own upstart watering hole, which then pushed back its grand opening at the last minute.

Wallen has since announced his own music festival, scored multiple number one hits, received his first Grammy nomination, was named Entertainer Of The Year at the CMAs and been struck by someone’s phone, while performing onstage. Today, the artist was sentenced for the alleged chair-throwing incident.

Upon his arrest, Wallen was charged with alleged disorderly conduct, which is a misdemeanor and three counts of alleged reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon that is a class E felony and the lowest level of felony. Ahead of a plea hearing, Wallen’s charges were reduced to two misdemeanor counts of alleged reckless endangerment without a weapon.

Today in court, the pop-country superstar struck a plea deal after pleading “conditionally guilty,” where he was sentenced to seven days in a DUI education center followed by two years of probation. Wallen also owes a $350 fine and court fees.