Morgan Wallen Arrested & Charged With Felony After Allegedly Throwing Chair Off Bar Roof

Home News Cait Stoddard April 8th, 2024 - 1:41 PM

According to consequence.net, country music artist Morgan Wallen has been allegedly charged with three felony counts of alleged reckless endangerment after allegedly throwing a chair off of the sixth story of a Nashville rooftop bar on April 7. Police have stated that the chair allegedly landed three feet away from two officers who were allegedly standing in front of the bar’s entrance down below.

The alleged incident occurred at a bar owned by country singer Eric Church. The bar’s staff allegedly identified Wallen as the alleged person responsible for throwing the alleged chair and the staff allegedly provided police with alleged surveillance footage that allegedly showed Wallen allegedly “lunging and throwing an object over the roof.” Also witnesses allegedly told police that Wallen allegedly laughed after throwing the chair.

Wallen was arrested on three counts of alleged felony reckless endangerment, as well as alleged disorderly conduct. The artist was allegedly booked at 12:36 a.m. local time this morning and was allegedly released three hours later after posting bond. In a statement, Wallen’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, confirmed the arrest and said his client is “cooperating fully with authorities.”