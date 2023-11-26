Morgan Wallen Among Top Winners At 2023 Billboard Music Awards Despite Previous Racism Controversy

Home News Jordan Rizo November 26th, 2023 - 2:15 PM

Country star, Morgan Wallen, was among the top winners of the 2023 Billboard Music Awards with an admirable amount of recognition and awards. According to NME, Wallen won a total of 11 categories that included awards for his albums, singles, and country artist as a whole. In his speech, Wallen showed great gratitude as he compares this experience to the last one. In his words, the country artist reflects on how last time he did not go home with any awards, and this time he cannot even carry them all with his hands.

Past controversial statements made by Wallen may elicit unpleasant emotions from critics that see his success now. NME details how a video recorded by a Nashville neighbor caught Wallen greeting friends and allegedly referring to one of them with a racial slur. Evidently, people were very displeased by this and in consequence, Wallen was banned from award shows including the 2021 ceremony. Wallen’s alleged use of the n-word certainly had its repercussions, and it made him reflect on his own character.

In an apology, Wallen admits how his choice of words is shameful and he is embarrassed and sorry. Wallen went on to say that he does not excuse or justify what he chose to say, and that he is aware of the severity of his actions. To end his apology, the country singer promised to do better.