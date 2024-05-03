Morgan Wallen To Appear In Nashville Court For Hearing Following Alleged Chair-Throwing Incident

Home News Bella Rothman May 3rd, 2024 - 7:45 PM

The case regarding Morgan Wallen allegedly throwing a chair off a six story bar in Nashville, Tennessee is moving forward with the country star set to make an appearance at the next trail. The new court date is August 15th following this week’s initial hearing.

Wallen was arrested on April 7th after a night of headlining a sold-out show in Nashville. The singer was at the bar Chief’s on Broadway when he allegedly threw a chair off the building. Two Tennessee police officers were just feet away from where the chair landed and therefore further investigated the act. The staff told police it was the actions of Wallen and after examining security footage he was charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Wallens attorney, Worrick Robison, has attempted to address media questions regarding if Wallen admits to the act.

Robison said ““I think he has said he takes responsibility for what he’s done … We’re not required to enter a plea of any type.”

Robison appeared in court on behalf of Wallen after Wallen waived his right to an in-person appearance. However, with the case moving forward Wallen will have to be in court in mid-august. The outcome of the case seems rather unclear as no plea deals have been publicly discussed.

Robison told the media ““This is obviously very complicated case and it’s not going to resolve itself without subpoenas and witnesses… We might have a hearing, we might settle the case or the case might continue. Those are the options.”