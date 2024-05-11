Post Malone Teams Up With Morgan Wallen For New Single “I Had Some Help”

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 11th, 2024 - 12:02 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Shultz

Two of the biggest names in music right now together on the same track. Morgan Wallen and Post Malone. I Had Some Help is an uptempo pop country bop that pulls out all the stops. The track was written by Post, Wallen, Louis Bell, Ryan Vojtesak, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Chandler Paul Walters and Hoskins. The release came from Mercury Records/REPUBLIC in partnership with Big Loud Records.

Post Malone intends on releasing a full-length country album. This single not only signals Post’s upcoming album, but provides memories of Wallen’s performance at the Stagecoach Festival 2024, where Post joined him to debut this song.

The song is an airtight pop song in form. Verse, Chorus, Bridge, easy to follow and easy to bob a head and tap a toe to. It’s a contemporary tune fitting in with the current Nashville vibe. Pedal steel guitar, thick drums that go hard, and an aura about the tune that leaves one feeling happier than before they listened to it. Although the music still has the Post Malone vibe, this is a totally different context to hear Post Malone in.

The video starts with Post Malone at a pay phone breaking up with his girlfriend, then getting drunk and rowdy at a karaoke bar. Wallen takes the second verse, and pulls Malone off the ground and the two of them have fun for the rest of the video. With prominent symbolism with the American flag and pickup trucks, the video screams fourth of July.