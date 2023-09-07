Stagecoach Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen and More

Home News James Reed September 7th, 2023 - 4:00 PM

Photo Credit: Bonnie Tilley

Stagecoach is thrilled to announce their 2024 lineup. Country music’s biggest festival starts April 26-28, 2024. This year’s festival will feature headline performances from superstars Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen, in addition to performances by Post Malone (Performing a Special Set of Country Covers), Jelly Roll, HARDY, Willie Nelson & Family, Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, Leon Bridges, Dwight Yoakam, The Beach Boys, Elle King, and many, many more. The festival will see iconic late-night performances by Stagecoach mainstay Diplo, along with Stagecoach newcomers Wiz Khalifa and Nickelback.

Passes go on sale starting this Friday, September 15 at 11 am PT at stagecoachfestival.com.

Eric Church says, “I can’t wait to get back to the desert to play Stagecoach in 2024. It’s going to be one hell of a party.”

Miranda Lambert states, “There is something so special about playing music when the sun goes down in the middle of the desert. The fans, the setup, the location— there really is no other festival like it. My band and I have had the chance to experience the magic that is Stagecoach a few times now, and we can’t wait to be back in 2024!”

Morgan Wallen says, “Stagecoach is such a legendary festival, and I am honored to be headlining the final night. I have so many friends who never miss it and I know this will be a monumental weekend for all of us. Can’t wait to see everybody there.

Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse is back again for its fifth year with new chefs, pit bosses and BBQ vendors. Guy and friends will be showcasing their pits and rigs and offering taste tests to fans throughout the weekend.

Returning to the festival for a third year are California’s Compton Cowboys. They are a crew of ten Black horseback riders whose ranch is in Richland Farms. They are bringing their horses to Stagecoach to tell their compelling story of community engagement and share in the experience.

Late Night at Stagecoach brings Nickelback (Friday), Diplo (Saturday), and Wiz Khalifa (Sunday). They will close each evening of the festival for Late Night in Palomino, and for the second year in a row, Diplo will be bringing some of the biggest names in dance music to the HonkyTonk.

The Stagecoach 2024 lineup will be highlighted on SiriusXM’s The Highway in an interview with SiriusXM host Buzz Brainard featuring Jelly Roll and Stacy Vee.