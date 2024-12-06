Lights Responds To Accusations Of Lipsyncing Over Original Vocals of “Raise Your Weapons” During Live Performance With Deadmau5

Home News Chloe Baxter December 6th, 2024 - 10:05 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Canadian artist Lights has responded to allegations that she was lipsyncing over the original vocals of “Raise Your Weapon” during a recent live performance with Deadmau5.

Light’s previous well-known works include 2024 releases “The Blob”, “Pocketknife” and an acoustic cover of “The Boys of Summer”.

The controversy arose after singer Greta Svabo Bech, and whose voice features on the track, posted a TikTok claiming she had seen videos of Deadmau5 shows where Lights was allegedly miming Bech’s vocals.

According to Stereogum, Bech, known for “Damage”, Dead End and Skin and Earth, expressed her frustration, saying that it felt like an assault on her identity as an artist.

In a statement addressing the accusations, Lights explained that the issue was not intentional.

“I’ve been singing ‘Raise Your Weapon’ live with Deadmau5 for years,” she said, noting that the performance had always been a guest addition to her set. “The problem this time was a mistake by the production team. I didn’t realize no one could hear me until I was on stage, and by then, the original track was still playing over my performance.”

Lights clarified that she had no ill intent toward Bech, and both artists had since spoken to clear up the misunderstanding. “I’ve always respected Greta’s vocals. No harm was meant, and I hate that this got misinterpreted,” she added.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat.