Lights Teams Up With Eddie On Mesmerizing New Single “Pocketknife”

Photo Credit – Mauricio Alvarado

As reported by EDM Maniac, Australian EDM producer EDDIE has released a collaborative single alongside electro-pop artist Lights titled ‘Pocketknife,’ out now via electronic label HypnoVizion.

A tightly produced midtempo bass track, ‘Pocketknife’ as an anthemic quality to it that can easily be attributed to Lights’ vocals, powerfully singing “I’m not afraid of dying that’s how I learned to love my life, and I’m happier in the sun but I like to party all night.” The rhythmic bass courtesy of EDDIE adds an infectious bounce that rises and falls as the song goes along, it’s climax being both captivating and joyous.

EDDIE says of the song, “First of all, I cannot explain how excited I am for this song to finally be out. It’s been in the works for roughly 2 years and it’s had many different versions. Clearly, we were so picky with how we wanted this to turn out and the end result was absolutely worth it. I love combining my darker/harsher sound with mesmerizing vocals, this time from none other than the iconic Lights. Working with her and getting to know her throughout this process has been a pleasure and I feel so much joy that this record was completed.”

Alongside the release of ‘Pocketknife,’ Lights has also shared a video to X that features her showing off various colorful knives, lip-syncing along to the song’s lyrics before comically pulling out a corkscrew at the end.