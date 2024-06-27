Lights Joins PVRIS On Collaborative New Single “The Blob”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 27th, 2024 - 5:01 PM

PVRIS has started on a sonic journey with the announcement of an all new EP, F.I.L.T.H, which is a new mixtape that features and was crafted by all female, non binary and queer personnel, including engineers, producers, and featured artists. Notable features include Lights, Tommy Genesis, and Alice Longyu-Gao, among others. And now, PVRIS has released the collaboration with Lights named “The Blob.” While talking about her latest song, PVRIS says: “I just sent her the instrumental, it didn’t have vocals or anything. She flipped the song in such a cool way, vocally, that I never would have been able to do on my own and never would have thought of doing.”

The artist adds: “Lights is a big person I looked up to a lot in this scene because she’s a multi-instrumentalist. She’s producing her stuff, does all her own art direction. She’s badass. It’s been fun and it’s been cool to have a track ready, and then sending it to somebody else and being like ‘Put your sauce on it, put your magic on it’.”

On a different note, PVRIS is on the road all summer long headlining dates across America with support from Pale Waves and Bruses. Later this summer, PVRIS is slated to play select dates with The Smashing Pumpkins.

Photo Cedit: Raymond Flotat