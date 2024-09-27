Lights Shares Vulnerable New Single & Video “Damage”

Home News Minnie Dao September 27th, 2024 - 2:51 PM

Candian musician, Lights Valerie Anne Poxleitner-Bokan, known as Lights, has returned to the spotlight with a new electrifying single “Damage” accompanied by a music video. As reported by Rock Sound, this new release celebrates the 10th anniversary of her critically acclaimed 2014 album Little Machines and marks the start of a thrilling new chapter for the alt-pop star.

Starting with a haunting, low-melodic guitar riff, “Damage” sets a somber tone that immediately pulls listeners into Lights’ emotional world. As the track unfolds, it swells into an explosive chorus, unraveling into a raw confession of her mental state. The vulnerability in her voice is clear, as she swears that “It isn’t here / It’s the damage talking,” creating a sense of detachment from the emotional turmoil she’s grappling with.

The music video further amplifies the song’s somber mood. In dim lighting, Lights faces herself in a bathroom mirror, her expression flickering. The singer is seen checking her appearance and singing to herself in the mirror of a dimly lit bathroom, boldly chopping long sections of her hair. By the end, her hair is noticeably shorter, and despite biting back tears, she manages a fragile smile, collecting herself before walking out of the bathroom.

In an Instagram post before the release of the track, the artist shares, “This marks the beginning of new music that I am very excited to share with you, one edging post at a time. But one thing I can tell you right now is that all of it is very little machines/early lights coded. So here’s to the damaged and the little machines ten years, and the day ones. Get ready.”

Lights’ newest releases follow her collaboration with PRVIS with the single “The Blob” which we covered here. For those looking to learn more about Lights, be sure to check out previous articles and coverage on the singer here on our site.