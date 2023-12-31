Lights Shares Acoustic Cover Of Don Henley’s “The Boys Of Summer”

Home News Didi Onwuanyi December 31st, 2023 - 12:15 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

On her Instagram, pop artist, Lights, uploaded an acoustic cover of her “favorite song of all time” Don Heneley’s 1984 song, “The Boys of The Summer.” The cover showcases a change in direction for Lights, as her music features electronic elements heavily featured in pop and dance music.

This change was noted by Lights in her caption saying, “I haven’t picked up an acoustic in almost two years. I had to literally dust off the case.” Yet the cover sounded effortless and Lights vocal delivery was delicate and impactful, making a memorable cover performance.

The comments on the post all voiced their praise for Lights’ cover, with one commenter telling Lights to continue showing her acoustic side writing, “Please don’t put it [the guitar]back down. I just love your acoustic vibe.” Another commenter compared listening to Lights’ cover to “the warmest cozy fireplace in your favorite reading chair drinking.”

But the comments also featured the effect Lights’ music has had on her fans. The Canadian singer released her debut album in 2009 and has amassed her following throughout the years. And through her music, she has helped various others through tumultuous periods of their life. One commenter wrote that Lights’ music “taught me courage,” and the cover “ inspired me to say thank you.” Another commenter wrote, “Lights acoustic is absolutely superior I feel, such a beautiful talented soul.”

This is not Lights’ first time in the world of acoustic as she released an acoustic version for her album Siberia, which was released in 2013.

