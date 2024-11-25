Kendrick Lamar Shares New Music Video for “Squabble Up”

Home News Skylar Jameson November 25th, 2024 - 1:04 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Today, Kendrick Lamar shared the music video for “Squabble Up,” from his album GNX that was released this past Friday. “Squabble Up” is the first song from GNX to have an accompanying music video. Lamar’s new video was directed by Callmatic and Lamar is the main focus of the shots, while other dancers perform beside him. The whole video takes place in one olive-green room.

According to Variety, the video features nods to Compton and Los Angeles throughout the song. References include a Nate Dogg tribute, a reference to Compton Christmas Parade and a nod to Ice-T’s album cover for Power. There’s also humor sprinkled throughout the video, such as when Lamar holds a book with the title “How to Be More Like Kendrick for Dummies”.

Watch the “Squabble Up” Music Video, directed by Callmatic!

GNX is the first album Lamar has released since his 2022 project, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. The new Lamar album, GNX, was released by surprise, following the success of his Drake diss-track “Not Like Us”. The album features contributions from major industry figures such as SZA, Sounwave, Mustard, Jake Antonoff, Kamasi Washington, Dody6, Terrance Martin, Lefty Gunplay and more.

Even though Lamar reportedly turned down a headlining spot during Coachella 2025, it doesn’t seem like his career is slowing down anytime soon. Lamar will be performing at the next Superbowl with a sure-to-be unique and exciting halftime show. As reported by Rolling Stone, Lamar is up for 7 Grammys at the upcoming award show. For now, we can wait and stream GNX while we wait for his Superbowl halftime show and to see if he sweeps his nominations at the Grammys.